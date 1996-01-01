06:25
7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Partial Fractions
5:39 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Answer each question. By what expression should we multiply each side of (3x - 1)/(x(2x^2 + 1)^2) = A/x + (Bx + C)/(2x^2 + 1) + (Dx + E)/(2x^2 + 1)^2 so that there are no fractions in the equation?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Partial Fraction Decomposition with a bite sized video explanation from ThinkwellVidsStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice