College Algebra5. Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProperties of LogarithmsCondense Logarithmic Expressions
Problem 100a
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Which of the following is equivalent to ln(4x) - ln(2x) for x > 0? A. 2 ln x B. ln 2x C. (ln 4x)/(ln 2x) D. ln 2

Verified Solution
