Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra1. Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraPolynomialsAdd and Subtract Polynomials
2:42 minutes
Problem 48
Textbook Question

Find each product. See Examples 5 and 6. (a-6b)^2

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
12views
Was this helpful?
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.