College Algebra7. Matrices and DeterminantsMatrix Solutions to Linear SystemsPerform Matrix Row Operations
Problem 29
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary. See Examples 1-4. 3/8x - 1/2y = 7/8 -6x + 8y = -14

