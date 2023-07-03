Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary. See Examples 1-4. 3/8x - 1/2y = 7/8 -6x + 8y = -14
