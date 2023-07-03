Skip to main content
College Algebra
7. Matrices and Determinants
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Use Matrices and Gaussian Elimination to Solve Systems
Problem 27
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary. See Examples 1-4. 2x - y = 6 4x - 2y = 0

