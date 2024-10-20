Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–62, use the vertex and the direction in which the parabola opens to determine the relation's domain and range. Is the relation a function? x = - 4(y - 1)^2 + 3
254
views
If a parabola has the focus at and a directrix line , find the standard equation for the parabola.
Graph the parabola , and find the focus point and directrix line.
If a parabola has the focus at and a directrix line , find the standard equation for the parabola.
Graph the parabola , and find the focus point and directrix line.