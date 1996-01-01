Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of Linear Equations in Two VariablesSolve Problems Using Systems of Linear Equations
2:33 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method. x + y = 4 y = 3x

Verified Solution
Divider
