Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of Linear Equations in Two VariablesDetermine Whether an Ordered Pair is a Solution of a Linear System
4:23 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook Question

Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary. 1/6x + 1/3y = 8 1/4x + 1/2y = 12

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:0m

Watch next

Master Solve a Linear System Graphical Approach with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
5:00
Solve a Linear System Graphical Approach
Pearson
204
2
2
09:09
Homogeneous Systems of Linear Equations - Trivial and Nontrivial Solutions, Part 1
patrickJMT
173
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.