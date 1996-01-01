Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
For an international telephone call, a telephone company charges $0.43 for the first minute, $0.32 for each additional minute, and a $2.10 service charge. If the cost of a call is $5.73, how long did the person talk?

