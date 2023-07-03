In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after simplifying, write the answer in radical notation. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers.
___ __
⁴√a²b ⋅ ³√ab
Verified Solution
6m
