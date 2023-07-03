Skip to main content
College Algebra7. Matrices and DeterminantsMatrix Solutions to Linear SystemsUse Matrices and Gauss-Jordan Elimination to Solve Systems
Problem 25
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary. See Examples 1-4. 6x - 3y - 4 = 0 3x + 6y - 7= 0

