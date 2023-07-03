Skip to main content
College Algebra
4. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Identify Polynomial Functions
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each cor-ner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth. Determine when the volume of the box will be greater than 40 in.^3.

