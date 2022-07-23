Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x(x+1)<12
Linear Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
Problem 70
Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1/(x+2)≥3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the inequality: \(\frac{1}{x+2} \geq 3\).
Bring all terms to one side to have zero on the other side: \(\frac{1}{x+2} - 3 \geq 0\).
Find a common denominator and combine the terms into a single rational expression: \(\frac{1 - 3(x+2)}{x+2} \geq 0\).
Simplify the numerator: \(\frac{1 - 3x - 6}{x+2} = \frac{-3x - 5}{x+2} \geq 0\).
Determine the critical points by setting numerator and denominator equal to zero: solve \(-3x - 5 = 0\) and \(x + 2 = 0\), then analyze the sign of the expression on intervals defined by these points to find where the inequality holds.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Inequalities
Rational inequalities involve expressions where variables appear in the denominator. Solving them requires finding values that satisfy the inequality while ensuring the denominator is not zero, as division by zero is undefined.
Nonlinear Inequalities
Critical Points and Sign Analysis
Critical points are values where the numerator or denominator equals zero, dividing the number line into intervals. Testing each interval helps determine where the inequality holds true by analyzing the sign of the expression.
Interval Notation
Interval notation expresses solution sets using brackets and parentheses to indicate inclusive or exclusive endpoints. It concisely represents all values satisfying the inequality, excluding points where the expression is undefined.
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2≤9
Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2>16
Textbook Question
Which inequality has solution set (-∞, ∞)?
A. (x-3)2≥0
B. (5x-6)2≤0
C. (6x+4)2>0
D. (8x+7)2<0
Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 7/(x+2)≥1/(x+2)
Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5/(x+1)>12/(x+1)
Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5/(1-x)≤2/(1-x)
