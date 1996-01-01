Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In Exercises 127–130, solve each equation by the method of your choice. 1/(x^2 - 3x + 2) = 1/(x + 2) + 5/(x^2 - 4)

Similar Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.