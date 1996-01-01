Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
In Exercises 5–6, use the function’s equation, and not its graph, to find (a) the minimum or maximum value and where it occurs. (b) the function's domain and its range. f(x) = -x^2 + 14x - 106

