Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsQuadratic FunctionsGraph Parabolas
3:01 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. During the course of ayear, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by V(x), where V(x)=2x^2-32x+150 between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, V(x) is mod-eled by V(x)=31x-226. Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months. October

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
1:22m

Watch next

Master Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
01:22
Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function
Pearson
321
5
06:27
Transformation of y = x^2 and Its Attributes
Pearson
164
3
11:33
Graphing a Quadratic Function from Standard Form
Pearson
290
3
1
03:13
Find the Vertex of a Parabola by Using a Formula
Pearson
136
2
1
02:46
Formula to Find the Vertex of a Parabola
Pearson
230
2
07:23
Conic Sections: Parabolas, Part 1
patrickJMT
187
07:27
Conic Sections: Parabolas, Part 2 (Directrix and Focus)
patrickJMT
111
06:43
Graphing a Parabola
patrickJMT
236
17:35
Completing the Square and Vertex Form of Quadratic Equations
patrickJMT
266
07:43
Graphing Quadratic Functions - Example 1
patrickJMT
185
05:22
Graphing Equations by Plotting Points - Example 1
patrickJMT
98
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.