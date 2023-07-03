Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra5. Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsLogarithmic FunctionsEvaluate Logarithms
1:47 minutes
Problem 22
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. log￬x 27/64 = 3

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
4:7m

Watch next

Master Evaluate Logarithms with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
4:07
Evaluate Logarithms
Pearson
141
1
09:59
Properties of Logarithms - Part 1
patrickJMT
100
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.