College Algebra
College Algebra
4. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Solve Rational Inequalities
6:01 minutes
Problem 54b
Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 4 and 5. (x + 1)/(x - 5) > 0
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
