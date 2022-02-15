College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
4. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Solve Polynomial Equations
How To Find The Real & Imaginary Solutions of Polynomial Equations
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
117 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Solving Polynomial Equations By Factoring and Using Synthetic Division
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
117 views
Hide transcripts
Finding All Zeros of a Polynomial Equation
by ThinkwellVids
69 views
Hide transcripts
How To Find The Real & Imaginary Solutions of Polynomial Equations
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
117 views
Hide transcripts
Solving Higher Degree Polynomials by Synthetic Division and the Rational Roots Test
by Professor Dave Explains
86 views
Hide transcripts
Rational Roots Test / Theorem
by patrickJMT
53 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.