4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Use Rational Zero Theorem to Find Possible Rational Zeros
In Exercises 1–8, use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x^3+x^2−4x−4
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. The product of a complex number and its conjugate is always a real number.
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=x^3+x^2−4x−4
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=x^3−2x^2−11x+12
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=2x^3+x^2−3x+1
In Exercises 16–17, find the zeros for each polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each zero. State whether the graph crosses the x-axis, or touches the x-axis and turns around, at each zero. f(x) = -2(x - 1)(x + 2)^2(x+5)^2
In Exercises 17–24, a) List all possible rational roots. b) List all possible rational roots. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining roots and solve the equation. x^3−10x−12=0
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1. 2x^4+5x^3-2x^2+5x+6; x+3
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree with real coefficients having zeros as given. √3, -√3, 2, 3
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree with real coefficients having zeros as given. -2+√5, -2-√5, -2, 1
In Exercises 25–32, find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=4; i and 3i are zeros; f(-1) = 20
Find all rational zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=8x^4-14x^3-29x^2-4x+3
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=x^4+2x^3-7x^2-20x-12; k=-2 (multiplicity 2)
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 between -1 and 0
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 between 2 and 3
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 Find the zero in part (b) to three decimal places.
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x^3-37x^2+50x+60 between 7 and 8
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x^3-37x^2+50x+60 between 2 and 3
In Exercises 33–38, use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for each given function. f(x)=2x^4−5x^3−x^2−6x+4
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros. See Examples 2 and 6. ƒ(x)=-x^4-5x^2-4; -i
For Exercises 40–46, (a) List all possible rational roots or rational zeros. (b) Use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real roots or real zeros. (c) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational roots or zeros and find an actual root or zero. (d) Use the quotient from part (c) to find all the remaining roots or zeros. f(x) = x^3 + 3x^2 - 4
In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. f(x)=x^4−2x^3+x^2+12x+8
In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. 4x^4−x^3+5x^2−2x−6=0
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities. ƒ(x)=(2x^2-7x+3)^3(x-2-√5)
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 4. Zeros of -3, 1, and 4; ƒ(2)=30
Exercises 53–60 show incomplete graphs of given polynomial functions. a) Find all the zeros of each function. b) Without using a graphing utility, draw a complete graph of the function. f(x)=4x^3−8x^2−3x+9
Exercises 53–60 show incomplete graphs of given polynomial functions. a) Find all the zeros of each function. b) Without using a graphing utility, draw a complete graph of the function. f(x)=3x^5+2x^4−15x^3−10x^2+12x+8
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=x^3+2x^2+x-10
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=-8x^4+3x^3-6x^2+5x-7
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=11x^5-x^3+7x-5
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x^4+2x^3-3x^2+24x-180
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x^4+4x^3+6x^2+4x+1
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x^4+2x^2+1
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x^4-6x^3+7x^2
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x^4-8x^3+29x^2-66x+72
Find Zeros of a Polynomial Function
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. The polynomial function ƒ(x)=2x^5+3x^4-8x^3-5x+6 has three variations in sign.
In Exercises 1–8, use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x^5−x^4−7x^3+7x^2−12x−12
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=x^3+4x^2−3x−6
In Exercises 17–24, a) List all possible rational roots. b) List all possible rational roots. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining roots and solve the equation. x^3−2x^2−11x+12=0
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1. 2x^3+x+2; x+1
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1. 5x^4+16x^3-15x^2+8x+16; x+4
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=-6x^3-25x^2-3x+4; k=-4
In Exercises 33–38, use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for each given function. f(x)=5x^3−3x^2+3x−1
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros. See Examples 2 and 6. ƒ(x)=4x^3+6x^2-2x-1; 1/2
Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to explain why 2x^4 + 6x^2 + 8 = 0 has no real roots.
In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. 2x^3−x^2−9x−4=0
Solve each problem. Give the maximum number of turning points of the graph of each function. ƒ(x)=4x^3-6x^2+2
In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. x^4−3x^3−20x^2−24x−8=0
In Exercises 51–54, graphs of fifth-degree polynomial functions are shown. In each case, specify the number of real zeros and the number of imaginary zeros. Indicate whether there are any real zeros with multiplicity other than 1.
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities. ƒ(x)=(x^2+x-2)^5(x-1+√3)^2
Exercises 53–60 show incomplete graphs of given polynomial functions. a) Find all the zeros of each function. b) Without using a graphing utility, draw a complete graph of the function. f(x)=−x^3+x^2+16x−16
Exercises 53–60 show incomplete graphs of given polynomial functions. a) Find all the zeros of each function. b) Without using a graphing utility, draw a complete graph of the function. f(x)=2x^4−3x^3−7x^2−8x+6
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. See Examples 4–6. 2-i and 6-3i
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=2x^3-4x^2+2x+7
Exercises 82–84 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Let f(x)=an(x^4−3x^2−4). If f(3)=−150, determine the value of a_n.
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=3x^4+2x^3-8x^2-10x-1
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=2x^5-7x^3+6x+8
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=5x^3-9x^2+28x+6
Solve Polynomial Equations
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. A polynomial function having degree 6 and only real coefficients may have no real zeros.
In Exercises 1–8, use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=3x^4−11x^3−3x^2−6x+8
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1. 4x^2+2x+54; x-4
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1. x^3+2x^2+3; x-1
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=2x^3-3x^2-5x+6; k=1
In Exercises 25–32, find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=4; -2, 5, and 3+2i are zeros; f(1) = -96
In Exercises 33–38, use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for each given function. f(x)=x^3+2x^2+5x+4
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros. See Examples 2 and 6. ƒ(x)=x^3+4x^2-5; 1
In Exercises 37–38, use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for each given function. f(x) = 3x^4 - 2x^3 - 8x + 5
Solve each problem. Find a polynomial function ƒ of degree 3 with -2, 1, and 4 as zeros, and ƒ(2)=16.
In Exercises 49–50, find all the zeros of each polynomial function and write the polynomial as a product of linear factors. g(x) = x^4 - 6x^3 + x^2 + 24x + 16
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities. ƒ(x)=5x^2(x^2-16)(x+5)
In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. 2x^5+7x^4−18x^2−8x+8=0
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. See Examples 4–6. 2-i, 3, and -1
Exercises 82–84 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x^2+4x+6=0
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=5x^4+3x^2+2x-9
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=2x^5-x^4+x^3-x^2+x+5
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=-2x^5+10x^4-6x^3+8x^2-x+1
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x^5-6x^4+14x^3-20x^2+24x-16
Use the Linear Factorization Theorem to Find Polynomials With Given Zeros
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. For ƒ(x)=(x+2)^4(x-3), the number 2 is a zero of multiplicity 4.
In Exercises 1–8, use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=4x^4−x^3+5x^2−2x−6
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1. x^3+6x^2-2x-7; x+1
If ƒ(x) is a polynomial function with real coefficients, and if 7+2i is a zero of the function, then what other complex number must also be a zero?
In Exercises 25–32, find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=3; -5 and 4+3i are zeros; f(2) = 91
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=6x^4+13x^3-11x^2-3x+5 no zero less than -3
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros. See Examples 2 and 6. ƒ(x)=x^3-x^2-4x-6; 3
Solve each problem. Use Descartes' rule of signs to determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of ƒ(x)=x^3+3x^2-4x-2.
In Exercises 35–36, use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x) = x^4 - 6x^3 + 14x^2 -14x + 5
In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. f(x)=3x^4−11x^3−x^2+19x+6
In Exercises 49–50, find all the zeros of each polynomial function and write the polynomial as a product of linear factors. f(x) = 2x^4 + 3x^3 + 3x - 2
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities. ƒ(x)=3x(x-2)(x+3)(x^2-1)
Exercises 53–60 show incomplete graphs of given polynomial functions. a) Find all the zeros of each function. b) Without using a graphing utility, draw a complete graph of the function. f(x)=3x^5+2x^4−15x^3−10x^2+12x+8
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. See Examples 4–6. 5+i and 5-i
Exercises 82–84 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x^2+4x−1=0
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=3x^3+6x^2+x+7
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=x^5+3x^4-x^3+2x+3
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=9x^6-7x^4+8x^2+x+6
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=7x^5+6x^4+2x^3+9x^2+x+5
Use Descartes's Rule of Signs
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. Because x-1 is a factor of ƒ(x)=x^6-x^4+2x^2-2, we can also conclude that ƒ(1)=0
In Exercises 1–8, use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=3x^4−11x^3−x^2+19x+6
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1. x^3-5x^2+3x+1; x-1
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=2x^3−3x^2−11x+6
Show that f(x) = x^3 - 2x - 1 has a real zero between 1 and 2.
In Exercises 25–32, find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=3; 1 and 5i are zeros; f(-1) = -104
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x^3-37x^2+50x+60 Find the zero in part (b) to three decimal places.
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=2x^4+x^3-9x^2-13x-5; k=-1 (multiplicity 3)
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=6x^4+13x^3-11x^2-3x+5 no zero greater than 1
In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. f(x)=x^3−4x^2−7x+10
In Exercises 47–48, find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. Verify the real zeros and the given function value. n = 3; 2 and 2 - 3i are zeros; f(1) = -10
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities. ƒ(x)=(x+1)^2(x-1)^3(x^2-10)
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 4. Zeros of -2, 1, and 0; ƒ(-1)=-1
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 4. Zero of -3 having multiplicity 3; ƒ(3)=36
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=4x^3-x^2+2x-7
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=6x^4+2x^3+9x^2+x+5
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. See Example 7. ƒ(x)=5x^6-6x^5+7x^3-4x^2+x+2
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x^4+x^3-9x^2+11x-4
