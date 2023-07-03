Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra5. Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsExponential and Logarithmic EquationsSolve Problems Using Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
4:49 minutes
Problem 114
Textbook Question

Find ƒ^-1(x), and give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = e^x + 10

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
3:29m

Watch next

Master Computing pH Using the Acidity Model with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
3:29
Computing pH Using the Acidity Model
Pearson
70
4:01
The Richter Scale
Pearson
68
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.