College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Rationalize Denominators
Problem
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (x^11)^5
Show Answer
Similar Solution
1m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Rationalize the Denominator with Radicals
by Mario's Math Tutoring
73 views
Explore volume using radical and rational exponent expressions
by LearnZillion
27 views
Rationalize the denominator
by LearnZillion
81 views
Rationalizing the denominator with a radical
by Brian McLogan
68 views
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.