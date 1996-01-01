College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
3. Functions and Graphs
Inverse Functions
Find the Inverse of a Function
Problem
The functions in Exercises 93–95 are all one-to-one. For each function, (a) find an equation for f^(-1)x, the inverse function. (b) Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(f^(-1)(x)) = x and f^(-1)(f(x)) = x. f(x) = 4x - 3
Show Answer
Similar Solution
8m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
Finding an Inverse Function by Undoing Steps
by Pearson
34 views
Inverse Functions
by Professor Dave Explains
71 views
Finding an Inverse by Interchange of Variables
by Pearson
58 views
Finding the Inverse of a Function or Showing One Does not Exist, Ex 4
by patrickJMT
46 views
Finding the Inverse of a Function or Showing One Does Not Exist, Ex 1
by patrickJMT
110 views
Finding the Inverse of a Function or Showing One Does not Exist, Ex 2
by patrickJMT
136 views
Finding the Inverse of a Function or Showing One Does not Exist, Ex 3
by patrickJMT
85 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.