Skip to main content
College Algebra
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
My Course
Learn
Beta
Exam Prep
Explore
Bookmarks
3. Functions
Transformations
Next video
College Algebra
3. Functions
Transformations
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
5:25
Intro to Transformations
Nick
42
5:00
Reflections of Functions
Nick
24
1:09
Reflections of Functions Example 1
Nick
18
5:34
Shifts of Functions
Nick
13
4:25
Graphs of Shifted & Reflected Functions
Nick
13
2:49
Graphs of Shifted & Reflected Functions Example 1
Nick
11
6:02
Stretches & Shrinks of Functions
Nick
13
4:20
Stretches & Shrinks of Functions Example 1
Nick
11
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Nick
8
1:02
Format for Vertical Shifts of Graphs of Functions
Patrick
103
1:40
Vertical Shift of a Graph
Patrick
161
3:22
Horizontal Shift of a Graph
Patrick
107
1:05
Format for Horizontal Shifts of Graphs of Functions
Patrick
90
2:15
M8: Reflection Across the y-Axis
Patrick
81
1
0:25
Format for Reflection of Function Graphs Across the y-Axis
Patrick
121
1:27
Reflection Across the x-Axis
Patrick
82
0:57
Format for Reflection of Function Graphs Across the x-Axis
Patrick
74
3:49
Vertical Stretch or Compression of the Graph of a Function
Patrick
146
1:02
Format for the Vertical Stretch or Compression of the Graphs of Functions
Patrick
100
0:51
Format for the Vertical Stretch or Compression of the Graphs of Functions
Pearson
271
4:39
Horizontal Stretch or Compression of the Graph of a Function
Pearson
359
5:12
Combined Shifting of a Function
Pearson
145
3:00
Write an Equation From a Description of Transformations
Pearson
104
11:03
Applying Combinations of Transformations
Patrick
156
9:03
Perform Transformations on a Given Graph
Pearson
146
06:21
Graphing Sine and Cosine with Phase (Horizontal) Shifts, Example 2
patrickJMT
61
04:50
Trigonometric Functions and Graphing: Amplitude, Period, Vertical and Horizontal Shifts, Ex 2
patrickJMT
149
23:01
Graphing Exponential Functions w/ Graph Transformations
patrickJMT
197
09:37
Horizontal and Vertical Graph Transformations
patrickJMT
129
08:22
Graphing Trigonometric Functions - Graph Transformations P1
patrickJMT
218
07:26
Graphing Using Graph Transformations - Example 2.
patrickJMT
61
02:30
Graph of y = e ^ (x + 3) using Graph Transformations
patrickJMT
119
02:49
Graphing f(x) = (1/x) + 5 ; Rational Functions and Graph Transformation
patrickJMT
60
02:22
Finding Amplitude, Period, Horizontal and Vertical Shifts of a Trig Function EX 1
patrickJMT
198
07:07
Horizontal And Vertical Graph Stretches and Compressions Part 2 of 3
patrickJMT
201
09:10
Graphing a Secant Function, EX 1
patrickJMT
73
02:35
Graphing a Cosecant Function , EX 1
patrickJMT
52
05:57
Graphing a Sine Function EX 2
patrickJMT
55
02:36
Graphing a Cosecant Function , EX 2
patrickJMT
97
08:50
Graphing a Sine Function EX 4
patrickJMT
59
05:46
Graphing y = 30sin(pi/10)t + 35
patrickJMT
57
05:10
Graphing a Cotangent Function, EX 2
patrickJMT
93
09:51
Graphing a Cosine Function EX 4
patrickJMT
84
03:03
Graphing a Tangent Function - EX 1
patrickJMT
67
02:02
Graphing a Cotangent Function, EX 1
patrickJMT
77
02:52
Graphing a Tangent Function - EX 2
patrickJMT
125
07:10
Graphing a Cosine Function EX 3
patrickJMT
58
07:26
Graphing Using Graph Transformations - Example 2.
patrickJMT
64
Showing 1 of 48 videos
Load more videos