College Algebra7. Matrices and DeterminantsMatrix Operations and ApplicationsUse Matrix Notation
Problem 15
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: d. - 3A + 2B 2 - 10 - 2 6 10 - 2 A = 14 12 10 B = 0 - 12 - 4 4 - 2 2 - 5 2 - 2

