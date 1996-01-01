College Algebra
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Exponents and Scientific Notation
The Power Rule
In Exercises 87–106, perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (1.2×10^4)/(2×10^−2)
Similar Solution
1m
