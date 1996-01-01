Hey, everyone. So we've just finished learning about all of the different methods of solving quadratic equations. But we're gonna take a quick detour here to talk about the discriminate. Now, the discriminate might feel a little bit random here and you might be wondering why you need to learn about it. But the reason I'm telling you about it at all is because you're going to be asked a very specific type of question about how many real or imaginary solutions a quadratic equation has. And you're not gonna want to have to go through fully solving it just to answer that it has one real solution. So that's where the discriminate comes in. So I'm gonna show you exactly how to use the discriminate to answer this type of question really quickly. Let's go ahead and dive in. So the discriminate is just the expression underneath the radical in the quadratic formula. So it's just B squared minus four times A times C and the sign of the discriminate is going to tell us the number and the type of solutions. So if the discriminate is positive, that means that my quadratic equation is going to have two real solutions. If it's zero, that tells me that I only have one real solution. And if it's negative, that tells me that I actually have no real solutions and I have two imaginary ones. So whether it's positive zero or negative, I can see easily and quickly whether it has two real solutions, one real solution or none at all. So let's go ahead and look at a couple of different quadratic equations and identify the number and the type of solutions they have. So looking at my first one here, I have two X squared plus three X minus two equals zero. Now, if I want to calculate my discriminate here, let's go ahead and label A B and C to make it a bit easier to plug in. So A here is two, B is three, C is negative two, plugging that all into my discriminate formula. I have three squared minus four times two times negative two. Now simplifying that three squared is nine minus four times two, is eight times negative two and this becomes nine minus eight times negative two is negative 16. So this becomes nine plus 16 which gives me 25. Now this is a positive number. So that tells me that I have two real solutions. So this quadratic equation has two real solutions. Let's look at another example. So I have four X squared plus X plus two equals zero. Let's go ahead and label A B and C here A is four, B is this one, I have an invisible one there and C is two. Now calculating the discriminate, I have one squared minus four times four times two, just plugging everything in. So simplifying this one squared is just one minus four times four is 16 times two. And this becomes one minus 16 times two which gives me 32 and one minus 32 is going to give me negative 31. So I am left with a negative number which tells me that I have no real solutions and I have two imaginary ones. So here I have zero real and two imaginary solutions. Let's take a look at one final example here. So I have X squared minus 10, X plus 25 is equal to zero. Now, going ahead of labeling A B and C A here is one B is negative 10. Make sure to look at that sign and C is positive 25. So plugging this into my discriminate formula, I have negative 10 squared minus four times one times 25. Now, simplifying this negative 10 squared is 100 minus four times one is just four. So this is really just four times 25 which is 101 100 minus 100 is going to give me zero. So finally, here I have that my discriminate is zero, which is the last option that I have for my um discriminate. And that tells me that I only have one real solution and that's all there is to discriminate. Now, whenever you're asked this question, you can do it really quickly. Let me know if you have any questions.

