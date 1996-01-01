1. Equations & Inequalities
The Quadratic Formula
Solve the given quadratic equation using the quadratic formula.
Multiple Choice
Solve the given quadratic equation using the quadratic formula.
Multiple Choice
Determine the number and type of solutions of the given quadratic equation. Do not solve.
Multiple Choice
Determine the number and type of solutions of the given quadratic equation. Do not solve.
Textbook Question
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x^2 = 25
Textbook Question
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x^2 = -25
Textbook Question
Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x^2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)^2 = 7 C. x^2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Which equation is set up for direct use of the zero-factor property? Solve it
Textbook Question
Answer each question. Answer each question. Unknown NumbersUse the following facts.If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer.If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer.If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive integers whose product is 110.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 2x(x - 3) = 5x^2 - 7x
Textbook Question
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 1. x^2 - 5x + 6 = 0
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 7 - 7x = (3x + 2)(x - 1)
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 10x - 1 = (2x + 1)^2
Textbook Question
Answer each question. Answer each question. Answer each question. Unknown NumbersUse the following facts.If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer.If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer.If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. The sum of the squares of two consecutive even integers is 52. Find the integers.
Textbook Question
Answer each question. Answer each question. Answer each question. Unknown NumbersUse the following facts.If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer.If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer.If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. The difference of the squares of two positive consecutive even integers is 84. Find the integers.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (x + 2)^2 = 25
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. See Examples 1. Dimensions of a Parking Lot. A parking lot has a rectangular area of 40,000 yd2. The length is 200 yd more than twice the width. Find the dimensions of the lot.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. 3(x - 4)^2 = 15
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (x + 3)^2 = - 16
Textbook Question
Solve each equation using the square root property. See Example 2. x^2 = 121
Textbook Question
Solve each equation using the square root property. See Example 2. x^2 = -400
Textbook Question
Solve each equation using the square root property. See Example 2. (x - 4)^2 = -5
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (2x + 8)^2 = 27
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x^2 + 12x
Textbook Question
(Modeling)Solve each problem. See Example 3.Height of a ProjectileA projectile is launched from ground level with an initial velocity of v_0 feet per second. Neglecting air resistance, its height in feet t seconds after launch is given by s=-16t^2+v_0t. In each exercise, find the time(s) that the projectile will (a) reach a height of 80 ft and (b) return to the ground for the given value of v_0. Round answers to the nearest hun-dredth if necessary. v_0=96
Textbook Question
Solve each equation using completing the square. See Examples 3 and 4. 2x^2 + x = 10
Textbook Question
Solve each equation using completing the square. See Examples 3 and 4. 3x^2 + 2x = 5
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x^2 + 6x = 7
Textbook Question
See Exercise 47. (b)Which equation has two nonreal complex solutions?
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x^2 - 2x = 2
Textbook Question
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 8x² = -2x -6
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x^2 - 6x - 11 = 0
Textbook Question
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. See Examples 5 and 6. x^2 = 2x - 5
Textbook Question
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. See Examples 5 and 6. -4x^2 = -12x + 11
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 2x^2 - 7x + 3 = 0
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 4x^2 - 4x - 1 = 0
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 60–63 by the square root property. x^2/2 + 5 = -3
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 3x^2 - 5x - 10 = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 64–65, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x^2+ 20x
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 66–67 by completing the square. 3x^2 -12x+11= 0
Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume no denominators are 0.) See Example 8. s = (1/2)gt^2, for t
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. 4x^2 = 2x + 7
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. x^2 - 6x + 10 = 0
Textbook Question
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Multiply: (7 - 3x)(- 2 - 5x)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x^2 - 4x - 5 = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. 2x^2 - 11x + 3 = 0
Textbook Question
For each equation, (b) solve for y in terms of x. See Example 8. 2x^2 + 4xy - 3y^2 = 2
Textbook Question
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number of distinct solutions, and tell whether they are rational, irrational, or nonreal complex numbers. (Do not solve the equation.) See Example 9. 3x^2 + 5x + 2 = 0
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 5x^2 + 2 = 11x
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 3x^2 = 60
Textbook Question
Answer each question. Find the values of a, b, and c for which the quadratic equation. ax^2 + bx + c = 0 has the given numbers as solutions. (Hint: Use the zero-factor property in reverse.) 4, 5
Textbook Question
Answer each question. Find the values of a, b, and c for which the quadratic equation. ax^2 + bx + c = 0 has the given numbers as solutions. (Hint: Use the zero-factor property in reverse.) -3, 2
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 9 - 6x + x^2 = 0
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 4x^2 - 16 = 0
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. x^2 - 4x + 29 = 0
Textbook Question
Exercises 100–102 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor: x^2 - 6x + 9
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 1/x + 1/(x + 3) = 1/4
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x/(x - 3) + 6/(x + 3) = - 28/(x^2 - 9)
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 3/(x - 3) + 5/(x - 4) = (x^2 - 20)/(x^2 - 7x + 12)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 115–122, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = x - 1, y2 = x + 4 and y1y2 = 14
Textbook Question
In Exercises 115–122, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 2x^2 + 5x - 4, y2 = - x^2 + 15x - 10, and y1 - y2 = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 127–130, solve each equation by the method of your choice. 1/(x^2 - 3x + 2) = 1/(x + 2) + 5/(x^2 - 4)
