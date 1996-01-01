Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesModels and ApplicationsUse Linear Equations to Solve Problems
Problem 10
Solve each problem. Which one or more of the following cannot be a correct equation to solve a geometry problem, if x represents the length of a rectangle? (Hint: Solve each equation and consider the solution.) A. 2x+2(x- ) = 14 B. -2x+7(5-x) = 52 C. 5(x+2)+5x = 10 D. 2x+2(x-3) = 22

