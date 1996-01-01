04:25
9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
Problem 63
In Exercises 63–68, find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations. (y - 2)^2 = x + 4 y = - (1/2)x
