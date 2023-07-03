Skip to main content
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsRational Functions and Their GraphsIdentify Horizontal Asymptotes
Problem 89
In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the indicated operation. Write the equation for f and then graph the function. 5x^2/(x2−4) ⋅ (x^2+4x+4)/(10x^3)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
