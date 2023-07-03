Skip to main content
College Algebra
4. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Identify Vertical Asymptotes
Problem 91
In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the indicated operation. Write the equation for f and then graph the function. x/(2x+6) − 9/(x^2−9)

