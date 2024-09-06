In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. g(x)=6x7+πx5+2/3 x
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=3x3−10x+9; between -3 and -2
Key Concepts
Intermediate Value Theorem
Polynomial Continuity
Evaluating Function Values at Given Points
In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=x1/3 −4x2+7
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers.f(x)=2x4−4x2+1; between -1 and 0
In Exercises 33–40, use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=x5−x3−1; between 1 and 2
Based on the known points plotted on the graph, determine what intervals the graph should be broken into.
Plotted points are: (−3,0),(0,1),(2,0), & (5,0)
Graph the polynomial function. Determine the domain and range. f(x)=(3x+2)(x−1)2
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.