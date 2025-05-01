Problem 11
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (4x4−4x2+6x)/(x−4)
Problem 12
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x4−81)/(x−3)
Problem 13
In Exercises 1–16, divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (6x3+13x2−11x−15)/(3x2−x−3)
Problem 14
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x4+2x3−4x2−5x−6)/(x2+x−2)
Problem 16
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x).
Problem 17
Divide using synthetic division. (2x2+x−10)÷(x−2)
Problem 19
Divide using synthetic division. (3x2+7x−20)÷(x+5)
Problem 21
Divide using synthetic division. (4x3−3x2+3x−1)÷(x−1)
Problem 23
Divide using synthetic division. (6x5−2x3+4x2−3x+1)÷(x−2)
Problem 24
Divide using synthetic division. (x5+4x4−3x2+2x+3)÷(x−3)
Problem 25
Divide using synthetic division. (x2−5x−5x3+x4)÷(5+x)
Problem 27
Divide using synthetic division. (x5+x3−2)/(x−1)
Problem 28
Divide using synthetic division. (x7+x5−10x3+12)/(x+2)
Problem 29
Divide using synthetic division. (x4−256)/(x−4)
Problem 31
Divide using synthetic division. (2x5−3x4+x3−x2+2x−1)/(x+2)
Problem 33
Use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=2x3−11x2+7x−5;f(4)
Problem 35
Use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=3x3−7x2−2x+5;f(−3)
Problem 37
Use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=x4+5x3+5x2−5x−6;f(3)
Problem 39
Use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=2x4−5x3−x2+3x+2; f(−1/2)
Problem 40
Use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=6x4+10x3+5x2+x+1; f(−2/3)
Problem 41
Use synthetic division to divide f(x)=x3−4x2+x+6 by x+1. Use the result to find all zeros of f.
Problem 44
Solve the equation 2x3−3x2−11x+6=0 given that -2 is a zero of f(x)=2x3−3x2−11x+6.
Problem 45
Solve the equation 12x3+16x2−5x−3=0 given that -3/2 is a root.
Problem 53
Write a polynomial that represents the length of each rectangle. Transcription: The area of the rectangle is 0.5x3 - 0.3x2 + 0.22x + 0.06 square units and its width is x + 0.2 units
Problem 75
When 2x2−7x+9 is divided by a polynomial, the quotient is 2x-3 and the remainder is 3. Find the polynomial.
Problem 81
Find the inverse of f(x)=(x−10)/(x+10).
Problem 1
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x3+x2−4x−4
Problem 3
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=3x4−11x3−x2+19x+6
Problem 5
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=4x4−x3+5x2−2x−6
Problem 7
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x5−x4−7x3+7x2−12x−12
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
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