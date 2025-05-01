Problem 61

Let {a n } = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {b n } = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {c n } = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find the difference between the sum of the first 6 terms of {a n } and the sum of the infinite seris containing all the terms of {c n }.