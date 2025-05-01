Problem 49
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
Problem 51
The general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = n + 5
Problem 55
The general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = n2 + 5
Problem 57
Let {an} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {bn} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {cn} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find a10 + b10.
Problem 59
Let {an} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {bn} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {cn} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find the difference between the sum of the first 10 terms of {an} and the sum of the first 10 terms of {bn}.
Problem 61
Let {an} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {bn} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {cn} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find the difference between the sum of the first 6 terms of {an} and the sum of the infinite seris containing all the terms of {cn}.
Problem 63
Find a2 and a3 for each geometric sequence. 8, a2, a3, 27
Problem 64
Find a2 and a3 for each geometric sequence. 2, a2, a3, - 54
Problem 1
A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements S1, S2 and S3 and show that each of these statements is true. Sn: 1 + 3 + 5 + ... + (2n - 1) = n2
Problem 2
A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements S1, S2 and S3 and show that each of these statements is true. Sn: 3 + 4 + 5 + ... + (n + 2) = n(n + 5)/2
Problem 4
A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements S1, S2 and S3 and show that each of these statements is true. Sn: 3 is a factor of n3 - n.
Problem 5
A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 4 + 8 + 12 + ... + 4n = 2n(n + 1)
Problem 7
A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 3 + 7 + 11 + ... + (4n - 1) = n(2n + 1)
Problem 9
In Exercises 5–10, a statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 - n + 2.
Problem 11
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 4 + 8 + 12 + ... + 4n = 2n(n + 1)
Problem 13
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 + 3 + 5 + ... + (2n - 1) = n2
Problem 15
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 3 + 7 + 11 + ... + (4n - 1) = n(2n + 1)
Problem 17
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 + 2 + 22 + ... + 2n-1 = 2n - 1
Problem 19
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 2 + 4 + 8 + ... + 2n = 2n+1 - 2
Problem 21
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 · 2 + 2 · 3 + 3 · 4 + ... + n(n + 1) = n(n + 1)(n + 2)/3
Problem 23
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1/(1 · 2) + 1/(2 · 3) + 1/(3 · 4) + ... + 1/(n(n+1)) = n/(n + 1)
Problem 25
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 2 is a factor of n2 - n.
Problem 27
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 6 is a factor of n(n + 1)(n + 2).
Problem 29
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n.
Problem 31
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. n + 2 > n
Problem 33
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. (ab)n = an bn
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
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