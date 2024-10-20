Problem 59b
(b) Can you identify which one between 0.10 mol ZnCl2 and 0.1M ZnCl2 contains more Zn2+ ion? Why?
Problem 60b
You make 1.000 L of an aqueous solution that contains 35.0 g of sucrose (C12H22O11). (b) How many liters of water would you have to add to this solution to reduce the molarity you calculated in part (a) by a factor of two?
Problem 61c
(c) How many milliliters of a 6.00 M NaOH solution are needed to provide 0.350 mol of NaOH?
Problem 62b
(b) How many moles of KBr are present in 150 mL of a 0.112 M solution?
Problem 62c
(c) How many milliliters of 6.1 M HCl solution are needed to obtain 0.150 mol of HCl?
Problem 64
A person suffering from hyponatremia has a sodium ion concentration in the blood of 0.118 M and a total blood volume of 4.6 L. What mass of sodium chloride would need to be added to the blood to bring the sodium ion concentration up to 0.138 M, assuming no change in blood volume?
Problem 65
The concentration of alcohol 1CH3CH2OH2 in blood, called the 'blood alcohol concentration' or BAC, is given in units of grams of alcohol per 100 mL of blood. The legal definition of intoxication, in many states of the United States, is that the BAC is 0.08 or higher. What is the concentration of alcohol, in terms of molarity, in blood if the BAC is 0.08?
Problem 67
(a) How many grams of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, should you dissolve in water to make 1.00 L of vodka (which is an aqueous solution that is 6.86 M ethanol)? (b) Using the density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL), calculate the volume of ethanol you need to make 1.00 L of vodka.
Problem 69a
(a) Which will have the highest concentration of potassium ions: 0.20 M KCl, 0.15 M K2CrO4, or 0.080 M K3PO4?
Problem 69b
(b) Which will contain the greater number of moles of potassium ion: 30.0 mL of 0.15 M K2CrO4 or 25.0 mL of 0.080 M K3PO4
Problem 71b
Indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (b) 1.3×10−2 M MgSO4
Problem 71d
Ignoring protolysis reactions, indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (d) a mixture of 45.0 mL of 0.272 M NaCl and 65.0 mL of 0.0247 M (NH4)2CO3. Assume that the volumes are additive.
Problem 72a
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (a) 42.0 mL of 0.170 M NaOH with 37.6 mL of 0.400 M NaOH.
Problem 72b
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (b) 44.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4 with 25.0 mL of 0.150 M KCl
Problem 72c
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (c) 3.60 g KCl in 75.0 mL of 0.250 M CaCl2 solution. Assume that the volumes are additive.
Problem 73b
(b) If you take a 10.0-mL portion of the stock solution and dilute it to a total volume of 0.500 L, what will be the concentration of the final solution?
Problem 74a
(a) How many milliliters of a stock solution of 6.0 M HNO3 would you have to use to prepare 110 mL of 0.500 M HNO3?
Problem 74b
(b) If you dilute 10.0 mL of the stock solution to a final volume of 0.250 L, what will be the concentration of the diluted solution?
Problem 75
medical lab is testing a new anticancer drug on cancer cells. The drug stock solution concentration is 1.5 * 10-9 M, and 1.00 mL of this solution will be delivered to a dish containing 2.0 * 105 cancer cells in 5.00 mL of aqueous fluid. What is the ratio of drug molecules to the number of cancer cells in the dish?
Problem 76
Calicheamicin gamma-1, C55H74IN3O21S4, is one of the most potent antibiotics known: one molecule kills one bacterial cell. Describe how you would (carefully!) prepare 25.00 mL of an aqueous calicheamicin gamma-1 solution that could kill 1.0 * 108 bacteria, starting from a 5.00 * 10-9M stock solution of the antibiotic.
Problem 77
Pure acetic acid, known as glacial acetic acid, is a liquid with a density of 1.049 g/mL at 25 C. Calculate the molarity of a solution of acetic acid made by dissolving 20.00 mL of glacial acetic acid at 25 C in enough water to make 250.0 mL of solution.
Problem 81a
(a) What volume of 0.115 M HClO4 solution is needed to neutralize 50.00 mL of 0.0875 M NaOH?
Problem 81b
(b) What volume of HCl is needed to neutralize 2.87 g of Mg(OH)2?
Problem 81d
(d) If 45.3 mL of a 0.108 M HCl solution is needed to neutralize a solution of KOH, how many grams of KOH must be present in the solution?
Problem 82a
(a) How many milliliters of 0.120 M HCl are needed to completely neutralize 50.0 mL of 0.101 M Ba(OH)2 solution?
Problem 82b
(b) How many milliliters of 0.125 M H2SO4 are needed to neutralize 0.200 g of NaOH?
Problem 82c
(c) If 55.8 mL of a BaCl2 solution is needed to precipitate all the sulfate ion in a 752-mg sample of Na2SO4, what is the molarity of the BaCl2 solution?
Problem 84
The distinctive odor of vinegar is due to acetic acid, CH3COOH, which reacts with sodium hydroxide according to: CH3COOH1aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡ H2O1l2 + NaCH3COO1aq2 If 3.45 mL of vinegar needs 42.5 mL of 0.115 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point in a titration, how many grams of acetic acid are in a 1.00-qt sample of this vinegar?
Problem 85a
A 4.36-g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added, and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 17.0 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (a) What is the molar mass of the metal hydroxide?
Problem 85b
A 4.36-g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added, and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 17.0 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (b) What is the identity of the alkali metal cation: Li+, Na+, K+, Rb+, or Cs+?
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
