13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Naming Alkynes
Problem 11.28b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. 1-bromo-3-hexyne
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Rules for Naming Alkynes Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice