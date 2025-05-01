- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- 3. Supply and Demand(0)
- Introduction to Supply and Demand(0)
- The Basics of Demand(0)
- Individual Demand and Market Demand(0)
- Shifting Demand(0)
- The Basics of Supply(0)
- Individual Supply and Market Supply(0)
- Shifting Supply(0)
- Big Daddy Shift Summary(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. Introducing Economic Concepts(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Economic Growth(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Savings and Investment(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Trade Deficit and Surplus(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy(0)
- 11. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Calculating GDP(0)
- Detailed Explanation of GDP Components(0)
- Value Added Method for Measuring GDP(0)
- Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Shortcomings of GDP(0)
- Calculating GDP Using the Income Approach(0)
- Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income(0)
- Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation(0)
- Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- 12. Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Labor Force and Unemployment(0)
- Types of Unemployment(0)
- Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining(0)
- Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages(0)
- Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation(0)
- Nominal Income and Real Income(0)
- Who is Affected by Inflation?(0)
- Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation(0)
- Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs(0)
- 13. Productivity and Economic Growth(0)
- 14. The Financial System(0)
- 15. Income and Consumption(0)
- 16. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model(0)
- Aggregate Expenditures Model and Macroeconomic Equilibrium(0)
- AE Model: Graphing Macroeconomic Equilibrium(0)
- AE Model: Private Closed Economy(0)
- AE Model: Private Open Economy(0)
- AE Model and the Multiplier(0)
- AE Model: Components(0)
- AE Model: Algebraic Approach(0)
- Deriving the Multiplier Algebraically(0)
- 17. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis(0)
- 18. The Monetary System(0)
- The Functions of Money; The Kinds of Money(0)
- Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M2(0)
- Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier(0)
- Introduction to the Federal Reserve(0)
- The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply(0)
- History of the US Banking System(0)
- The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession)(0)
- 19. Monetary Policy(0)
- 20. Fiscal Policy(0)
- 21. Revisiting Inflation, Unemployment, and Policy(0)
- 22. Balance of Payments(0)
- 23. Exchange Rates(0)
- Exchange Rates: Introduction(0)
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real(0)
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium(0)
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand(0)
- Exchange Rates and Net Exports(0)
- Exchange Rates: Fixed, Flexible, and Managed Float(0)
- Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity(0)
- The Gold Standard(0)
- The Bretton Woods System(0)
- 24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought(0)
- 25. Dynamic AD/AS Model(0)
- 26. Special Topics(0)
Private Solutions to Externalities: The Coase Theorem: Videos & Practice Problems
Private Solutions to Externalities: The Coase Theorem Practice Problems
Which of the following conditions is NOT necessary for the Coase Theorem to work effectively?
Why are low transaction costs crucial for the Coase Theorem to resolve externalities?
How does the distribution of property rights influence the outcome of negotiations under the Coase Theorem?
In a scenario where a nightclub's noise affects nearby residents, the club values its operations at $5,000, and residents value quiet at $4,000. If the club has property rights, what is a possible outcome?
According to the Coase Theorem, why can an efficient outcome be achieved regardless of which party holds the property rights?
What role does the government play in the Coase Theorem's framework for resolving externalities?
In a case where a factory's emissions affect a nearby school, the factory values its operations at $15,000, and the school values clean air at $18,000. If the school has property rights, what is a possible outcome?
Which of the following best describes a scenario where the Coase Theorem is likely to fail?
In what way do low transaction costs facilitate the application of the Coase Theorem?
How does the initial allocation of property rights affect the efficiency of the outcome under the Coase Theorem?
In a situation where a construction site causes noise pollution, the site values its operations at $8,000, and nearby residents value quiet at $10,000. If the residents have property rights, what is a possible outcome?
What is the primary function of clearly defined property rights in the Coase Theorem?
Why does the Coase Theorem suggest that an efficient outcome can be achieved regardless of property rights allocation?
A restaurant's cooking odors affect nearby residents. The restaurant values its operations at $6,000, while residents value odor-free air at $7,000. If the residents have property rights, what is a possible Coasean solution?