Identify the type of hypersensitivity reaction in each photo.
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Put the number of the type of immune system hypersensitivity in the blank next to each manifestation. Each of the four types may be used more than once or not at all. If the manifestation is not an immune hypersensitivity, put zero in the blank.
1. Acute anaphylaxis
2. Allergic contact dermatitis
3. Systemic lupus erythematosus
4. Allograft rejection
5. AIDS
6. Graft-versus-host disease
7. Milk allergy
8. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)
9. Asthma
10. Hay fever
I. Type I hypersensitivity
II. Type II hypersensitivity
III. Type III hypersensitivity
IV. Type IV hypersensitivity
0. Not a hypersensitivity
What do medical personnel administer to counteract various type I hypersensitivities?
a. Antihistamine
b. Bronchodilator
c. Corticosteroid
d. Epinephrine
e. All of the above
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
________ Cyclosporine is released by degranulating mast cells.
Which of the following answers is an inflammatory mediator that stimulates vasodilation allowing immune cells to enter the site of infection?
Which of the following scenarios would not result in an episode of acute inflammation?