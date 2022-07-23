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Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 2
Chapter 18, Problem 2

Why is a child born to an Rh+ mother not susceptible to Rh-related hemolytic disease of the newborn?

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1
Understand the Rh blood group system: The Rh factor is a protein found on the surface of red blood cells. Individuals who have this protein are Rh-positive (Rh+), and those who lack it are Rh-negative (Rh-).
Recognize the cause of Rh-related hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN): This condition typically occurs when an Rh-negative mother carries an Rh-positive fetus, leading to the mother's immune system producing antibodies against the Rh antigen on fetal red blood cells.
Analyze the scenario where the mother is Rh-positive: Since the mother already has the Rh antigen on her red blood cells, her immune system recognizes it as 'self' and does not produce antibodies against it.
Explain why the child is not susceptible: Because the mother does not produce anti-Rh antibodies, there is no immune attack on the Rh-positive red blood cells of the fetus, preventing hemolytic disease.
Summarize the immunological principle: Hemolytic disease of the newborn due to Rh incompatibility requires the mother to be Rh-negative and sensitized to Rh-positive fetal cells; an Rh-positive mother is naturally tolerant to Rh antigens.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rh Blood Group System

The Rh blood group system classifies blood based on the presence or absence of the Rh antigen (commonly the D antigen) on red blood cells. Individuals with the antigen are Rh-positive (Rh+), while those without it are Rh-negative (Rh-). This system is crucial in blood transfusion and pregnancy compatibility.
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Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn (HDN)

HDN occurs when maternal antibodies target fetal red blood cells, causing their destruction. This typically happens if an Rh-negative mother carries an Rh-positive fetus, leading to maternal sensitization and antibody production against Rh antigens, which can cross the placenta and harm the fetus.
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Maternal Sensitization and Antibody Production

For Rh-related HDN to occur, the mother must be Rh-negative and exposed to Rh-positive fetal blood, triggering her immune system to produce anti-Rh antibodies. An Rh-positive mother already has the Rh antigen and does not recognize it as foreign, so she does not produce harmful antibodies against an Rh-positive fetus.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells.

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The major inflammatory mediator released by degranulating mast cells in type I hypersensitivity is:

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Why is a person who produces a large amount of IgE more likely to experience anaphylactic shock than a person who instead produces a large amount of IgG?

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Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.

_____ Type III hypersensitivity reactions may lead to the development of glomerulonephritis.

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The immunoglobulin class that mediates type I hypersensitivity is:

a. IgA

b. IgM

c. IgG

d. IgD

e. IgE

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Textbook Question

Hemolytic disease of the newborn is caused by antibodies against which major blood group antigen?

a. MHC protein

b. MN antigen

c. ABO antigen

d. Rhesus antigen

e. Type II protein

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