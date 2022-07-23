Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 3
Chapter 18, Problem 3

Hemolytic disease of the newborn is caused by antibodies against which major blood group antigen?
a. MHC protein
b. MN antigen
c. ABO antigen
d. Rhesus antigen
e. Type II protein

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn (HDN) occurs when maternal antibodies target fetal red blood cell antigens, leading to hemolysis in the fetus or newborn.
Recall that the most common and clinically significant cause of HDN involves antibodies against the Rhesus (Rh) blood group system, specifically the D antigen.
Recognize that while ABO incompatibility can cause mild HDN, the classic and severe form is due to Rh incompatibility.
Eliminate options that are unrelated to red blood cell antigens involved in HDN, such as MHC proteins (immune system molecules), MN antigens (less commonly involved), and type II proteins (not relevant here).
Conclude that the major blood group antigen responsible for classic hemolytic disease of the newborn is the rhesus antigen.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn (HDN)

HDN is a condition where maternal antibodies attack fetal red blood cells, causing their destruction. This usually occurs when the mother is sensitized to fetal blood group antigens that she lacks, leading to immune-mediated hemolysis in the fetus or newborn.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:57
Communicable vs. Noncommunicable Diseases

Rhesus (Rh) Blood Group System

The Rh blood group system includes several antigens, with the D antigen being the most significant. If an Rh-negative mother carries an Rh-positive fetus, she can develop antibodies against the Rh D antigen, which can cross the placenta and cause HDN.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:37
Group Translocation

ABO Blood Group Antigens and Other Blood Group Systems

ABO antigens are common blood group markers but usually cause milder HDN. Other antigens like MN or MHC proteins are less commonly involved in HDN. Understanding the difference helps identify the primary cause of severe HDN cases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:37
Group Translocation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells.

359
views
Textbook Question

Why is a person who produces a large amount of IgE more likely to experience anaphylactic shock than a person who instead produces a large amount of IgG?

1270
views
Textbook Question

Contrast autografts, isografts, allografts, and xenografts.

1616
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.

_____ Type III hypersensitivity reactions may lead to the development of glomerulonephritis.

737
views
Textbook Question

Why is a child born to an Rh+ mother not susceptible to Rh-related hemolytic disease of the newborn?

1454
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.

______ The tuberculin reaction is a type I hypersensitivity.

755
views