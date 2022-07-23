Multiple Choice
The partition between daughter cells that is a result of the inward growth of the bacterial cell wall from opposite directions is known as the:
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The partition between daughter cells that is a result of the inward growth of the bacterial cell wall from opposite directions is known as the:
Choose the false statement about binary fission.
a. It generates genetically diverse daughter cells.
b. It is an asexual form of reproduction.
c. It is the most common way that prokaryotes divide.
d. It leads to exponential population growth.
e. If it occurs in a single plane, it could generate chains of bacteria.
Describe the special features of snapping division that distinguish it from regular binary fission.