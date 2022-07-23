The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called .
a. Akinetes
b. Terminal endospores
c. Metachromatic granules
d. Heterocysts
The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called .
a. Akinetes
b. Terminal endospores
c. Metachromatic granules
d. Heterocysts
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ All prokaryotes reproduce sexually.
Describe the location of these endospores within their cells.
(a) <Image>
(b) <Image>
The type of reproduction in prokaryotes that results in a palisade arrangement of cells is called ___________ .
a. pleomorphic division
b. endospore formation
c. snapping division
d. binary fission
Label the shapes of these prokaryotic cells.
a. ___________ <IMAGE>
b. ___________ <IMAGE>
c. ___________ <IMAGE>
d. ___________ <IMAGE>
e. ___________ <IMAGE> stiff
f. ___________ <IMAGE> flexible
g. ___________ <IMAGE>
What are extremophiles? Describe two kinds, and give examples.