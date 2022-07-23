The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called .
a. Akinetes
b. Terminal endospores
c. Metachromatic granules
d. Heterocysts
The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called .
a. Akinetes
b. Terminal endospores
c. Metachromatic granules
d. Heterocysts
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A bacillus is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.
Whereas the first edition of Bergey’s Manual relied on morphological and biochemical characteristics to classify microbes, the new edition focuses on ribosomal RNA sequences. List several other criteria for grouping and classifying bacteria.
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ All prokaryotes reproduce sexually.
The type of reproduction in prokaryotes that results in a palisade arrangement of cells is called ___________ .
a. pleomorphic division
b. endospore formation
c. snapping division
d. binary fission
What are extremophiles? Describe two kinds, and give examples.