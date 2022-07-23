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Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 2
Chapter 11, Problem 2

Describe the location of these endospores within their cells.
(a) <Image>
(b) <Image>

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1
Step 1: Understand what an endospore is — a highly resistant, dormant structure formed within some bacterial cells to survive harsh conditions.
Step 2: Recognize that endospores can be located in different positions within the bacterial cell, typically classified as central, subterminal, or terminal.
Step 3: Examine the images carefully to identify where the endospore is situated relative to the cell's length: whether it is in the middle (central), near one end but not at the very tip (subterminal), or at the very end (terminal).
Step 4: Describe the location by comparing the position of the endospore to the cell's overall shape and length, using the terms central, subterminal, or terminal accordingly.
Step 5: Optionally, note the shape of the endospore (e.g., spherical or elliptical) as this can also help in identifying the species or type of endospore-forming bacteria.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endospore Formation and Function

Endospores are highly resistant, dormant structures formed by certain bacteria to survive harsh conditions. They develop within the vegetative cell through a process called sporulation, allowing the bacterium to preserve its genetic material until favorable conditions return.
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Endospore Location Within the Cell

Endospores can form in different positions inside the bacterial cell: central, terminal, or subterminal. The location depends on the species and can be used as a diagnostic feature to identify bacteria, as it affects the shape and appearance of the spore-containing cell.
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Microscopic Identification of Endospores

Endospores are visualized using special staining techniques, such as the Schaeffer-Fulton stain, which highlights spores as distinct structures within cells. Recognizing their position and morphology under the microscope helps in understanding bacterial life cycles and taxonomy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called                  .


a. Akinetes

b. Terminal endospores

c. Metachromatic granules

d. Heterocysts

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Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ A bacillus is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.

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Textbook Question

Whereas the first edition of Bergey’s Manual relied on morphological and biochemical characteristics to classify microbes, the new edition focuses on ribosomal RNA sequences. List several other criteria for grouping and classifying bacteria.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ All prokaryotes reproduce sexually.

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Textbook Question

The type of reproduction in prokaryotes that results in a palisade arrangement of cells is called ___________ .


a. pleomorphic division

b. endospore formation

c. snapping division

d. binary fission

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Textbook Question

What are extremophiles? Describe two kinds, and give examples.

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