Draw the bacterial shapes listed in (a), (b), and (c). Then draw the shapes in (d), (e), and (f), showing how they are special conditions of a, b, and c, respectively.
a. Spiral
b. Bacillus
c. Coccus
d. Spirochetes
e. Staphylococci
f. Streptobacilli
Draw the bacterial shapes listed in (a), (b), and (c). Then draw the shapes in (d), (e), and (f), showing how they are special conditions of a, b, and c, respectively.
a. Spiral
b. Bacillus
c. Coccus
d. Spirochetes
e. Staphylococci
f. Streptobacilli
Compare and contrast each of the following:
a. Cyanobacteria and algae
b. Actinomycetes and fungi
c. Bacillus and Lactobacillus
d. Pseudomonas and Escherichia
e. Leptospira and Spirillum
f. Escherichia and Bacteroides
g. Rickettsia and Chlamydia
h. Mycobacterium and Mycoplasma
Pathogenic bacteria can be
a. motile.
b. rods.
c. cocci.
d. anaerobic.
e. all of the above.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows ovoid eukaryotic cell.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows gram-negative cocci in phagocytes.
Use the following choices to answer questions 3–5:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
A heat-resistant fungus that causes spoilage in acidic foods.
Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma