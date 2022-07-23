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Ch. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive SystemsProblem 6
Chapter 26, Problem 6

Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Candidiasis
b. Bacterial vaginosis
c. Genital herpes
d. Lymphogranuloma venereum
e. Trichomoniasis


Difficult to treat with chemotherapy.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which condition from the given list is difficult to treat with chemotherapy. Chemotherapy here refers to antimicrobial or antiviral drug treatment.
Step 2: Review each option's typical treatment challenges: a) Candidiasis is a fungal infection usually treated with antifungals; b) Bacterial vaginosis is treated with antibiotics and generally responds well; c) Genital herpes is a viral infection managed with antiviral drugs but is not curable; d) Lymphogranuloma venereum is a bacterial infection treated with antibiotics; e) Trichomoniasis is a protozoan infection treated with specific antiprotozoal drugs.
Step 3: Consider the nature of the pathogen and treatment difficulty: viral infections like genital herpes are known for being difficult to eradicate completely with chemotherapy, often requiring lifelong management rather than cure.
Step 4: Compare this with other infections that are typically curable with appropriate antimicrobial therapy, making genital herpes the most likely answer for being difficult to treat with chemotherapy.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct choice corresponds to the infection that is persistent and difficult to cure with drugs, which is genital herpes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemotherapy in Infectious Diseases

Chemotherapy refers to the use of chemical agents to treat infections by killing or inhibiting pathogens. Its effectiveness depends on the pathogen's susceptibility, drug penetration, and resistance mechanisms. Some infections are difficult to treat due to pathogen resistance or intracellular localization.
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Intro to Characteristics of Infectious Disease

Pathogen Characteristics Affecting Treatment

The biology of the infectious agent, such as whether it is viral, bacterial, or protozoan, influences treatment options. Viruses like herpes are often harder to eradicate completely compared to bacteria, requiring antiviral drugs rather than antibiotics, which may limit treatment success.
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Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins

Clinical Challenges in Treating Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

STIs vary in their response to chemotherapy due to factors like latency, intracellular survival, and resistance. For example, genital herpes (a viral STI) is difficult to cure completely because the virus remains latent in nerve cells, making chemotherapy less effective.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fluid-filled vesicles

a. candidiasis

b. bacterial vaginosis

c. genital herpes

d. lymphogranuloma venereum

e. trichomoniasis

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Textbook Question

Name one fungus and one protozoan that can cause genital system infections. What symptoms would lead you to suspect these infections?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:

a. Candida

b. Chlamydia

c. Gardnerella

d. Neisseria

e. Trichomonas

Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows epithelial cells covered with bacteria.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:

a. Candida

b. Chlamydia

c. Gardnerella

d. Neisseria

e. Trichomonas

Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows gram-negative cocci in phagocytes.

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Textbook Question

Describe the symptoms of genital herpes. What is the causative agent? When is this infection least likely to be transmitted?

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Textbook Question

Complete the following table

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