Fluid-filled vesicles
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
Fluid-filled vesicles
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
Name one fungus and one protozoan that can cause genital system infections. What symptoms would lead you to suspect these infections?
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows epithelial cells covered with bacteria.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows gram-negative cocci in phagocytes.
Describe the symptoms of genital herpes. What is the causative agent? When is this infection least likely to be transmitted?
Complete the following table