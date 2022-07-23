Step 2: Review each option's typical treatment challenges: a) Candidiasis is a fungal infection usually treated with antifungals; b) Bacterial vaginosis is treated with antibiotics and generally responds well; c) Genital herpes is a viral infection managed with antiviral drugs but is not curable; d) Lymphogranuloma venereum is a bacterial infection treated with antibiotics; e) Trichomoniasis is a protozoan infection treated with specific antiprotozoal drugs.