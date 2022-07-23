For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Denitrification
For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Denitrification
For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Nitrogen fixation
For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Methane production
Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Aerobic respiration
b. Anaerobic respiration
c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis
d. Oxygenic photosynthesis
Describe an example of bioconversion. What metabolic processes can result in fuels?
Which one of the following is not a fuel produced by microorganisms?
a. Algal oil
b. Ethanol
c. Hydrogen
d. Methane
e. Uranium
Which of the following reactions is undesirable in winemaking?
a. Sucrose → ethanol
b. Ethanol → acetic acid
c. Malic acid → lactic acid
d. Glucose → pyruvic acid