Textbook Question
Which of the following microorganisms are not eukaryotic?
a) Bacteria
b) Yeasts
c) Molds
d) Protozoa
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Which of the following microorganisms are not eukaryotic?
a) Bacteria
b) Yeasts
c) Molds
d) Protozoa
Why was the theory of spontaneous generation a hindrance to the development of the field of microbiology?
On the following photos, label cilium, flagellum, nucleus, and pseudopod.
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Which microorganisms are used to make microbiological growth media?
a. Bacteria
b. Fungi
c. Algae
d. Protozoa
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Environmental microbiology ___________ and _____________