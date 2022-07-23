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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 1, Problem 1

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Environmental microbiology ___________ and _____________            

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1
Step 1: Understand the field of Environmental Microbiology, which studies the roles and interactions of microorganisms in natural environments such as soil, water, and air.
Step 2: Identify key scientists who made foundational contributions to Environmental Microbiology. Two prominent figures are Sergei Winogradsky and Martinus Beijerinck.
Step 3: Recognize that Sergei Winogradsky is known for discovering chemolithotrophy and studying microbial processes like nitrification, which are central to environmental microbial cycles.
Step 4: Note that Martinus Beijerinck is credited with founding the concept of viruses and microbial ecology, emphasizing the role of microbes in natural environments.
Step 5: Conclude that the blanks should be filled with 'Sergei Winogradsky' and 'Martinus Beijerinck' as the scientists whose investigations led to Environmental Microbiology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Environmental Microbiology

Environmental microbiology studies microorganisms in natural environments like soil, water, and air, focusing on their roles in nutrient cycling, biodegradation, and ecosystem functioning. Understanding this field requires knowledge of how microbes interact with their surroundings and impact environmental processes.
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Pioneering Scientists in Microbiology

Key scientists such as Sergei Winogradsky and Martinus Beijerinck laid the foundation for environmental microbiology by discovering microbial processes like nitrogen fixation and microbial ecology. Their work demonstrated microbes' essential roles in environmental nutrient cycles.
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Microbial Ecology and Biogeochemical Cycles

Microbial ecology examines how microorganisms interact with each other and their environment, influencing biogeochemical cycles like carbon and nitrogen cycles. This concept is crucial to understanding environmental microbiology's scope and the significance of microbial activity in ecosystems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following microorganisms are not eukaryotic?

a) Bacteria

b) Yeasts

c) Molds

d) Protozoa

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Textbook Question

On the following photos, label cilium, flagellum, nucleus, and pseudopod.

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Textbook Question

Match each of the following descriptions with the person it best describes more than once or not at all. An answer may be used more than once.

1. Developed smallpox immunization

2. First photomicrograph of bacteria

3. Used mathematical data to improve nursing

4. Germs cause disease

5. Sought a “magic bullet” to destroy pathogens

6. Early epidemiologist

7. Father of Microbiology

8. Classification system

9. Discoverer of bacteria

10. Discoverer of protozoa

11. Founder of antiseptic surgery

12. Developed the most widely used bacterial staining technique


A. John Snow

B. Paul Ehrlich

C. Louis Pasteur

D. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

E. Carolus Linnaeus

F. John Needham

G. Eduard Buchner

H. Robert Koch

I. Joseph Lister

J. Edward Jenner

K. Girolamo Fracastoro

L. Hans Christian Gram

M. Florence Nightingale

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