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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 1, Problem 1

Which of the following microorganisms are not eukaryotic?
a) Bacteria
b) Yeasts
c) Molds
d) Protozoa

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1
Understand the classification of microorganisms based on their cell type: prokaryotic or eukaryotic. Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have these features.
Identify the characteristics of each group listed: Bacteria are prokaryotic microorganisms, meaning they do not have a nucleus or membrane-bound organelles.
Yeasts are a type of fungi, which are eukaryotic organisms. They have a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Molds are also fungi, so they are eukaryotic as well, possessing a nucleus and organelles.
Protozoa are single-celled eukaryotic organisms, meaning they have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Organization: Prokaryotes vs. Eukaryotes

Microorganisms are classified based on their cellular structure. Prokaryotes, like bacteria, lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotes, such as yeasts, molds, and protozoa, have a defined nucleus and organelles. This distinction is fundamental in microbiology.
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Characteristics of Bacteria

Bacteria are unicellular prokaryotic organisms characterized by a simple cell structure without a nucleus. They reproduce mainly by binary fission and can inhabit diverse environments. Recognizing bacteria as prokaryotes helps differentiate them from eukaryotic microbes.
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Eukaryotic Microorganisms: Yeasts, Molds, and Protozoa

Yeasts and molds are fungi, and protozoa are single-celled eukaryotes; all possess a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles. Yeasts are unicellular fungi, molds are multicellular fungi forming hyphae, and protozoa are diverse, often motile organisms. Their eukaryotic nature contrasts with bacteria.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why was the theory of spontaneous generation a hindrance to the development of the field of microbiology?

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Textbook Question

On the following photos, label cilium, flagellum, nucleus, and pseudopod.

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Textbook Question

Match each of the following descriptions with the person it best describes more than once or not at all. An answer may be used more than once.

1. Developed smallpox immunization

2. First photomicrograph of bacteria

3. Used mathematical data to improve nursing

4. Germs cause disease

5. Sought a “magic bullet” to destroy pathogens

6. Early epidemiologist

7. Father of Microbiology

8. Classification system

9. Discoverer of bacteria

10. Discoverer of protozoa

11. Founder of antiseptic surgery

12. Developed the most widely used bacterial staining technique


A. John Snow

B. Paul Ehrlich

C. Louis Pasteur

D. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

E. Carolus Linnaeus

F. John Needham

G. Eduard Buchner

H. Robert Koch

I. Joseph Lister

J. Edward Jenner

K. Girolamo Fracastoro

L. Hans Christian Gram

M. Florence Nightingale

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Environmental microbiology ___________ and _____________            

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